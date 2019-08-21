The Village of Oregon approved a contract for the school resource officer (SRO) in the Oregon School District that runs until Dec. 30.
The agreement approved at the board’s Aug. 19 meeting would establish a five member standing group to evaluate the SRO program and evaluate the fall semester of the program by Dec. 1.
“We have spent a lot of time trying to perfect and refine the previous agreement with little resolution,” said Trustee Jenna Jacobson. “It is our viewpoint that a simpler, more streamlined agreement would allow all parties the flexibility to move and pivot when appropriate when dealing with our most precious asset, children.”
The Oregon School District still has to approve the agreement. The Oregon School Board discussed the agreement in closed session at their Aug. 19 meeting.
The officer, who will have 700 hours of work annually paid for by the Village and receives benefits through the Village, “shall be equipped by the Village in such manner as directed by” the police chief, according to the agreement.
The Personnel, Public Safety and Protection Committee held a special meeting on Aug. 12 to discuss the contract, which Village President Jeanne Carpenter said took about three and a half hours.