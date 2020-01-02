Anyone interested in running for public office in local or regional races has until Jan. 7 to file all of their candidacy papers.
For the villages of Oregon and Brooklyn, the Oregon School District and Dane County Board of Supervisors, the deadline to turn in all required documents is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. There are a few townships throughout the county that instead rely on a caucus system to decide candidates for the Tuesday, April 7, spring election.
The Town of Dunn has no elections this year, and the towns of Rutland and Oregon determine the candidates at caucuses in January.
Most races require declaration of candidacy and signatures from residents who live in the respective district in order to file for the election. Other races require the candidate to file campaign and personal finance statements.
Two seats for OSD’s board will not have an incumbent this spring.
To confirm the requirements for each race, contact the clerks for the city, town and school district. For Dane County Board of Supervisors, visit clerk.countyofdane.com.