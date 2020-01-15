The Oregon Splash Pad received a $30,000 grant from the Madison Community Foundation on Monday, Jan. 13.
Deb Bossingham, project co-leader, along with the Oregon-Brooklyn Optimist Club, said the money will help the overall project, which is still seeking funds after five years of slow progress.
In December, Bossingham told the Observer the pad is likely to undergo design changes to expedite the construction process. In an email, she said she and project staff were still working on those details Tuesday, Jan. 7.
While project organizers last year received a $650,000 estimate for project costs, Optimists secretary Margaret Straub told the Observer earlier this year that number is now closer to $800,000.
Bossingham said as of Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, the project is still seeking pavers and people to help purchase water features for the pool, though it has already received $200,000 worth.
Local organizations like the Masons have contributed to the project, and people can donate money or buy a paver which could be inscribed with a donor’s name.
An MCF news release stated the foundation awarded $605,000 in grants to 22 nonprofits throughout the Madison area in 2020.
The grants address opportunities and support organizations in the following focus areas: Learning, community development, arts and culture, environment and organizational capacity building, the release stated.