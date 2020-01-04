It has been five years since the Splash Pad project was introduced to the community.
But in 2020, project co-leaders Deb Bossingham and Margaret Straub are doing all they can to construct it, as parents and kids “want it yesterday.”
If everything goes according to plan, Bossingham told the Observer in November, she might have a major announcement this year regarding changes to the pad’s design that would speed up the building process.
Bossingham said the project is still accepting donations for the project, which costs around $800,000.
Construction of the splash pad should begin by mid-2020, Bossingham told the Observer in December. In theory, that could mean an opening before the summer season is over.
If it doesn’t start within the next six months, however, the project could lose some of its donations and grants that are time-sensitive. It won’t take on loans or use taxes, she said, saying the pad will be available for public use.
The planning is done, and the Oregon School District already has constructed the pump house that would power the pad’s water features at the downtown site next to Oregon Community Pool.