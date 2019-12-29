Oregon’s first modern full-service hotel opened a year ago this month.
And business has been booming.
Sleep Inn and Suites, 1120 Park St., is meant to be a “taste of Oregon hospitality,” general manager Paul Harms told the Observer last winter.
“Anyone who has driven by the hotel on the weekends has seen a full parking lot,” Harms said last October. “The guests have been nothing but impressed with the hotel, and that lies in having a great staff who genuinely cares about our guests.”
Harms said the hotel property has “grown month over month” in occupancy, and “you can really see firsthand the need of having a hotel in Oregon.”
The village provided nearly $1 million in taxpayer funding for the hotel to help bring a hotel, filling what some village leaders considered a gap in services in the village.
“The community has been great to work with and they’ve been nothing but supportive of the hotel,” Harms said.
The facility features a salt-water pool area with a hot tub, both equipped with lift chairs to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Rooms on all three floors have rustic orange walls with paintings of plants. Harms said they were “nature-inspired.”
He said the hotel offers 40 double-queen beds, 15 king-sized beds and six efficiency suites – “little apartments” for guests who are in the area on business and might need a place to stay.
The efficiency rooms have amenities like a small kitchen with a stovetop, coffee maker and fridge. The cupboards are also conveniently furnished with dishes and glasses.
In December, Harms told the Observer he and staff were planning to work with local organizations like the Oregon Area Food Pantry to be more than a hotel in the Oregon community.
“It’s really like visitors are coming into our home and they are guests of ours,” Harms said last winter.