The United States Small Business Administration is offering disaster loans to homeowners and businesses in Dane County damaged by the severe storms between Aug. 17 and Sept. 14.
Anyone applying for a loan for physical damage must apply by Dec. 17. The deadline for economic injury applications is July 18, 2019.
To apply, download an application at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, call SBA’s customer service center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
The loans range in interest rates depending on the recipient and whether the loan recipient has credit available elsewhere.
For home loans to someone with no credit available elsewhere, the rate is 2 percent. For those with credit available elsewhere, it is 4 percent.
For business loans, the rate with no credit available elsewhere is 3.675 percent, while it is 7.35 percent for those with credit available elsewhere.
Nonprofit organizations can get a loan with a 2.5 percent interest rate whether or not they have credit available elsewhere.
The loans have a maximum term of 30 years, and require an applicant to show credit history, the ability to repay and collateral for any physical loss or economic injury disaster loans over $25,000.
The available loans include home disaster loans “to homeowners or renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles,” according to an SBA fact sheet. These are limited to $200,000 for real estate and $40,000 to repair or replace personal property.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loans are “working capital loans to help small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private, non-profit organizations of all sizes meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster,” the fact sheet explains.
Finally, the business physical disaster loans are available to businesses of any size, as well as private nonprofits. The fact sheet explains they are “loans to businesses to repair or replace disaster-damaged property owned by the business, including real estate, inventories, supplies, machinery and equipment.” They are limited to $2 million.