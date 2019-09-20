Three months after being found guilty of defaming the father of one of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims, author James Fetzer was found in contempt last week for violating a court order.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that during the Friday, Sept. 13 hearing, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered Fetzer, an Oregon resident, to pay Leonard Pozner $7,000; the estimated cost of the time one of his lawyers spent bringing the contempt action.
Fetzer admitted to violating an order to keep confidential a May 28 videotaped deposition of Pozner when he shared it or allowed it to be shared sometime several weeks later, the State Journal reported. He said he provided the deposition to others in to prove the person who appeared in the deposition was not Pozner.
Fetzer’s attorney, Richard Bolton, argued that since Pozner’s image was already widely circulated in the media, personal information about him in his deposition shouldn’t be covered by federal health privacy law.
Remington said by releasing the deposition, Fetzer deprived the court of the opportunity to consider those issues.
In June, Remington ruled that Fetzer and co-author Mike Palecek defamed Pozner in their 2016 book, “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,” which alleges Pozner circulated a fraudulent copy of his son Noah’s death certificate. Noah Pozner was among 26 people shot to death at the Connecticut school in December 2013. Pozner is asking for $1 million in compensatory damages.
Remington said Fetzer must have the $7,000 by the time a jury trial is set to begin by Oct. 14 to determine those damages, or be incarcerated, the State Journal reported.
“If you don’t, bring your toothbrush, because you’ll be going to the Dane County Jail,” the paper quoted Remington as saying.