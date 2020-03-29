Nancy Nedveck
Family: Married to David, one son, Derek
Education: Bachelors’ degree in horticulture, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Occupation: Manager/owner of The Flower Factory
Political Experience: Member of the zoning and town boards
Why are you running: I am running to understand the way local and state governments work.
Priorities: Build a gathering place for the community by building a new town hall and to continue repairing as many miles of road as possible. The town should try to balance the need for an increased tax base with maintaining the rural, natural setting that draws people here in the first place.
Public Comment: The meetings are open to all of the public and with public input. it helps us, the supervisors, better operate the town to all of our benefit. If we don’t hear from you we don’t know there is a problem. We also need to understand the constraints we work with following the local, county, state and federal laws.
Deana M. Zentner
Family: Married for 33 years; two adult children — son and daughter.
Rutland: I have had the pleasure and privilege of living in the Town of Rutland since 2002.
Education: Earned a B.S. in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison; taught in Wisconsin and California.
Occupation: Now retired, Co-owner/operator of Zentner Insurance Agency 1987-2016.
Political Experience: Town of Rutland Supervisor two years; Appointed by Governor Evers to Auctioneer Board 5/2020-5/2022.
Why running: To promote and provide transparent, responsive and informative local government. I strongly believe that local government should always strive to increase public engagement to strengthen community relationships, share in decision making and promote inclusivity. I am familiar with the concerns of Rutland residents, I abide by a strong commitment to ethics who listens first, and seeks collaborative solutions that honor as many perspectives as possible. A good supervisor is a public servant who believes in and follows fair and legal processes, thus ensuring predictability in the deliberation and formulation of town policies and laws.
Priorities:Forge good working relationships with other towns, the county, fire/ems service providers and senior centers. Ensure that every resident has a voice and a stake in the future of our town. This will be especially important as Rutland soon updates its Comprehensive Plan.
Qualities of Rutland: Rutland is becoming more and more diverse. We are privileged to live in an area that offers rural beauty, along with an abundance of recreation and services. Working collaboratively to protect our quality of life by being keenly aware of new laws that may affect air and water quality is imperative.
Public Comment: As evidenced by four recent resident petitions, Rutland residents are determined to have their voices heard and valued. It is never a good idea to discourage or postpone public input. Local government needs to be more accessible to the public and enhance public participation in meetings.