A public hearing before the Rutland Town Board and Plan Commission on a potentially controversial expansion of a gravel pit, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the two hearing items previously set for Tuesday, March 24, is a proposal by Kevin Hahn to allow expansion of mineral extraction on the site, west of 430 Center Road, from 10 to 40 acres. The hearing also includes a proposal by Joe Eugster to rezone around 75 acres to expand agricultural accessory uses at Eugster’s Farm Market & Petting Farm, 3865 Hwy. 138.
The gravel pit, which re-opened in 2017 after being out of operation since around 200, caused some concerns among residents about the increased volume of truck traffic. Then-town chairman Mark Porter told the Observer in August 2017 that Hahn had been cooperative with residents, though the town was exploring options to regulate the pit’s operations.
“He’s running a business and with that comes a lot of traffic,” Porter said at the time.
A grassroots group called Protect Our Rural Landscape has been organizing people to fight the proposal. PORL had previously organized about six years ago to stop a proposed radio tower in Rutland.
A new date for the hearing has yet to be set.