Town of Rutland officials have proposed a budget for 2020 with a mill rate that would rise one-hundredth of a percent.

If approved, it would be the second year in a row with that amount of increase. The proposed tax levy is $743,874, up slightly from last year.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, town residents will have a chance to weigh in on the budget during the public annual hearing at Town Hall, 785 Center Road.

A special town meeting will be held immediately after the public hearing for the purpose of adopting the levy and authorizing highway expenditures in excess of $10,000.

The Town Board will meet after the budget hearing and special town meeting to consider adopting the budget.

A detailed proposed budget is available for inspection by calling the town clerk at 455-3925 or emailing clerk@town.rutland.wi.us.

Rutland budget information

2018 2019 2020 (proposed)
Tax levy•(in millions) $721,456 $732,312 $743,874
Mill rate $2.96 $2.97 $2.98
Assessed value• $246.6 $243.8 $249.9