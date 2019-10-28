James Fetzer, an Oregon resident who wrote a book claiming the Sandy Hook shootings never happened, must pay the father of a boy killed in the attack $450,000 for falsely claiming he circulated fabricated copies of his son’s death certificate.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Fetzer, who in 2015 co-authored “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook,” was in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday, Oct. 15, where a jury awarded Leonard Pozner $450,000 in damages after his attorneys argued Fetzer’s writing contributed to Pozner’s post-traumatic stress disorder. Pozner’s son, Noah, 6, was the youngest victim of the Dec. 14, 2012, school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
In videotaped testimony aired Oct. 14 and 15, forensic psychiatrist Roy Lubit said Pozner was recovering from post-traumatic stress disorder suffered as a result of Noah’s murder.
Fetzer called the damages amount “absurd” and said he would appeal.
In June, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington’s ruled Fetzer defamed Pozner with four false statements about Noah Pozner’s death certificate that appeared in the book and Fetzer’s blog.
“He has the right to express his ignorance,” Pozner said in court. “This award, however, further illustrates the difference between the right of people like Mr. Fetzer to be wrong and the right of victims like myself and my child to be free from defamation, free from harassment and free from the intentional infliction of terror.”