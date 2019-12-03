The Planning Commission will review what could be the final step in the public approval process for an apartment project on Rosewood Avenue at its December meeting this week.
The project at 124 Rosewood Ave. would be three stories and house around 56 units, public works director Jeff Rau wrote the Observer in an email in November.
Located west of the Sleep Inn and Suites hotel, it’s an area in “significant need” of apartments, he said.
In October, the Oregon Village Board approved a general development plan for the project, which sets the overall scope, site configuration and uses for the project and provides the developer with assurances it can build as long as its final plan meets those criteria and other contingencies.
The final step, the specific implementation plan, addresses building design, landscaping, lighting, utilities and other details. After the commission reviews it, the plan would advance to the Village Board, which could approve it.
The proposed SIP “closely resembles” the approved GDP, the plan states. Proposed minor changes include removing several parking spaces from the drainage easement on the eastern corner of the lot.
The plan features 52 underground parking spots and an exercise and community room on the ground floor of the complex.
The plan shows what a letter from the developer calls an urban appearance, with a flat roof and a brown, beige and grey color scheme. Each ground floor would have a patio and each unit on the second and third floor will have a balcony.
The commission meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Village Hall, 117 Spring St. They are typically set for the first Thursday of the month.