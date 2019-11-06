The Planning Commission will consider an apartment plan building at 124 Rosewood Ave.
The commission will hold a public hearing and consider a vote for a general development plan on the apartment project, which would house about 57 units.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the Village Hall lower level, 117 Spring St.
The Rosewood Avenue property, located directly south of the new Sleep Inn and Suites hotel, has been a topic of discussion in the village “for many years,” public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer.