What is TIF?

Tax-increment financing is a public financing method that is used as a subsidy for redevelopment, infrastructure, and other community-improvement projects by capturing property tax revenue from all underlying taxing jurisdictions (the village, county, state, technical college and the school district) of the newly developed property.

TIF was designed to channel funding toward improvements in distressed, underdeveloped, or underutilized parts of a jurisdiction where development might otherwise not occur. It creates funding for public or private projects by borrowing against the future increase in these property-tax revenues, and combines revenues from all taxing jurisdictions on projects that would not exist “but for” the use of the TIF.