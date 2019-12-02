Residents of the Town of Dunn voted to approve the town’s proposed 2020 tax levy on Nov. 19.
That sets the tax rates. Town of Dunn property owners will pay 1 percent more to the town than last year on average.
The Town Board will vote on the budget at its Dec. 16 meeting.
Town clerk Cathy Hasslinger said a group of 28 Dunn residents gathered to attend the town budget meeting and vote on the levy. Town government requires residents to have a chance to vote on the levy before the final budget goes to the Town Board for approval.
In addition to voting on the levy, Hasslinger said, residents and town officials discussed proposed elements of the budget, including whether to make a $10,000 contribution to the new Oregon public library building and buying new equipment for leaf collection.