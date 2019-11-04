After three years, Oregon Village Board trustee Randy Glysch is stepping down as Oregon Community Resource Network chair and someone new is at the helm.
Kelly Allen, Youth Services and Community Engagement Librarian for Oregon Public Library, told the Observer Glysch nominated her for his old position when OCRN held its board elections earlier in October.
Within the last three years, Glysch has set a trend of involving OCRN in projects like building the new Oregon Youth Center as well as a new facility for the Oregon Area Food Pantry, among other community ventures. Now with Allen as chair, it only makes sense for the organization to set its sights on the new library site, located on North Main Street.
Allen said she didn’t originally plan on taking the chair position. But since she was already serving on the OYC board for the last five years, Allen said it was a good fit in addition to h”er position at the library.
Glysch said he passed the baton to Allen because he was so busy with other involvements, including working on the village board. Glysch is also on the Library Board, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Oregon Area Fire/EMS District Commission. He’s also a part of the Oregon Housing Coalition, which spreads awareness about workforce housing in the area, the Jaycee Park Renovation project, and is also the Vice President of the Wisconsin Trust for Historic Preservation.
And even though Glysch said he’s “technically retired,’’ he still teaches part-time.
While reflecting on his last few years as ORCN chair, Glysch said he believes it was the pump house and Tin Man restoration projects that spearheaded the organization’s involvement in the larger projects to come at the time.
“People saw that we could raise money and they wanted me to help with that,” Glysch said.
“Of course the success of the food pantry led to the youth center and in some ways, now the library project.”
There started to be a trend of OCRN adopting members also involved in those large community undertakings. They could aid with fundraising and in some cases, spread awareness about programs like in the Oregon Housing Coalition.
Glysch said OCRN helped raise the initial $4 million for the new library — and the fundraising for the other larger projects. He said Allen might help bring more people on board to help with that.
“She’s done some great programming and she’s really a dedicated person,” Glysch said. “She’s well-respected in the community … The library is her passion.”
Allen said with OCRN, “we can help the library with certain grant opportunities and take donations from people who wish to remain anonymous.”