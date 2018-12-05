The Oregon Post Office has outgrown its current space and is looking at options to expand, possibly including the Thysse building on the village’s northwest side, postmaster Brandi Simmons told the Oregon Village Board Monday night.
The post office processes more than 2,000 parcels per day, Simmons said, and the cramped quarters are becoming a “safety issue.” Plus, both customers and employees have been complaining about the lack of parking.
“We are outgrowing this post office,” Simmons said. “I’ve already added one route, am going to be adding a second route and may be adding a third route later this year.”
The village owns the post office building at 252 Brook Street, receiving around $55,000 in rent per year. In exchange, it’s responsible for maintenance and repairs, like the $11,400 it shelled out at Monday’s meeting to repair the building’s leaky roof.
The current three-year term is up in June 2020. Staff recommended extending the lease for another year, until 2021, before moving into another facility.
Simmons said Jason Thysse had sent her plans for the building his business is going to vacate at 281 W. Netherwood St., which the postmaster said would be a “fantastic location.”
“It has the docks, has the parking, has the space,” she said. “That would be a fantastic opportunity for us.”
Trustee Jeanne Carpenter asked Simmons whether the post office would consider bringing back a retail presence, which president Steve Staton said agreed would be a great downtown asset. Carpenter mentioned the planned, two-story senior center as a possible future location.
While Simmons wasn’t empowered to make that decision, she said she would support it and would be able to do that with current staff. The branch is cleared to have 30 employees, she said, and currently employees 26.
The board directed staff to draft a letter indicating the need for the branch to relocate and requesting the presence of a retail spot. The letter will be sent to JLL, the contractor in charge of facilities.