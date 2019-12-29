The Village of Oregon has had some tough decisions to make in 2019 with police chief Brian Uhl under investigation and the debate of a new School Resource Officer deal for Oregon High School.
The investigation of Uhl involves citizen complaints about his behavior in general — and in particular about the September 2019 stop of a juvenile. Complaints also regarded Uhl’s role in the village’s ongoing talks with the school district about renewing its SRO contract.
Village president Jeanne Carpenter detailed the nature of the multiple closed session discussions the board conducted regarding the matter.
Since August, the new agreement for the SRO had been in the works, though the Oregon School Board voted down a proposal Uhl requested and the village board approved.
The school board had objected to a provision that would have kept an AR-15 assault rifle on OHS premises and another that would have allowed police to interrogate children as young as 14 without a parent of guardian present. In addition, OSD board members felt the language in the agreement didn’t emphasize the officer’s role as an educating force. The vote against came amidst emotional testimony from around a dozen concerned parents.
Hours after the Aug. 26 vote, Uhl commented on the Oregon Police Department Facebook page, a post that drew around 170 comments debating the decision and Uhl’s approach to reporting it.
“As early as April of this year, the Oregon Police Department and the Village Board requested to have meaningful discussions with School Board about the SRO agreement, but those meetings were denied,” it said. “It is our sincere hope we will start meaningful discussions in order to come to a speedy resolution to this matter and to have an SRO assigned to the schools.”
Then in late November, Uhl’s performance and conduct came under scrutiny by the village board — his conduct in making the Facebook post as well as a “particularly contentious” interview with WIBA FM, the president said in her statement.
In response to the complaints, Uhl gave a presentation to the board during that meeting about how he and department heads intend to improve relationships with the community and school leaders.
Uhl opened with an apology to community members, saying there would be more of a focus on community policing, outreach, ways to keep kids safe and ways to prevent violence in Oregon schools.
“We also welcome public scrutiny,” he added. “When the public has concerns, we must address them.”
Within the last month, the department has taken to Facebook to prompt the community to set up meetings with the chief to discuss their concerns and feedback with him.
So far, Uhl has met with local group the Oregon Allies, an organization who also gave the department feedback when it was seeking to be an accredited organization.
Uhl told the Observer he has yet to plan more meetings with the public, but remains open. He said during the November board meeting he reached out to some people as well.