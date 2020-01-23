Village of Oregon Police Department chief Brian Uhl is to start a new position in Ashwaubenon next month.
Uhl, who has been Oregon’s police chief since August 2015, accepted a job as Ashwuabenon’s director of public safety, a Press Times story stated.
He will begin his new role Monday, Feb. 17, and seems to not have submitted a resignation yet to the village board.
Uhl said in the Press Times story he is excited about the new position – he will be in charge of Ashwaubenon’s police, fire and emergency medical services departments.
He said he plans to finish his duties as Oregon police chief the week before starting the new role. The Press Times stated he was one of two finalists for the job – the other was Ed Janke, the Village of Howard’s public safety director.
Uhl has come under village scrutiny for the stop of a minor in September and his conduct in general with citizens, a statement from village president Jeanne Carpenter outlined last fall.
The investigation into the chief is still ongoing through a third party, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer in December.