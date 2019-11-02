A panel of local and state experts will discuss the effects of recent excessive rains, including flooding, in the Village of Oregon later this month in a public forum.
The forum includes government officials, as well as a local meteorologist who lives in Oregon. It will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, and will be held at Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring St.
The event, organized by public works director Jeff Rau, also will be streamed online and broadcast on cable via OCA Media.
Rau will join county water resource engineer Jeremy Balousek, WKOW 27 meteorologist Bob Lindmeier and a representative from the City of Fitchburg, who was not yet determined as of Friday, Nov. 1.
Rau said the village encourages public feedback at the event.
“What we will probably do for our tentative agenda is to have a brief presentation (about flooding issues) from those on the panel,” he said. “We would really like to open it up for a lot of public comments, questions and answers.”
The Village Board has been invited to observe the forum, but not in an official capacity, Rau said.
“There are great ideas out there that people can recommend that maybe us or our engineers are not thinking about,” Rau told the Observer.