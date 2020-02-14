Jennifer Pagenkopf is the Village of Oregon’s interim police chief.
The village’s Police Commission appointed the lieutenant to serve that role Thursday, Feb. 13 – the same day former chief Brian Uhl served his last day. Uhl had been hired as the director of safety for the Village of Ashwaubenon, where he will preside over the municipality’s police, fire and emergency medical services departments.
The Oregon Village Board had recommended Pagenkopf for the duty Monday, Feb. 3, and voted earlier in the week to provide her a municipal vehicle to travel to work.
“I’ve had the privilege of serving this community for 15 years,” Pagenkopf told the Observer Friday, Feb. 14. “It’s a highlight of my career to be the acting chief.”
Pagenkopf said she feels overwhelmed with the support she has received from OPD staff, the Village Board, the commission and the community at large.
Her main goal, she said, is to continue providing great service to the community.
“That, in itself, is a large task,” she said.
Pagenkopf said she is meeting with groups like OregonCARES and the Oregon Wellness Coalition to further establish the department’s presence as a community policing force.
“It’s nice to lean on partners like them,” she said.
She said she’s working to restore relations with Oregon School District after a contentious year reaching a new agreement to ensure a police officer is stationed at the high school.
Pagenkopf said she also will oversee OPD training on implicit bias, working with the Madison Police Department.