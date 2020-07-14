March 2
12:46 p.m. A student at the high school sold another student a vape and it was caught on camera. Both students were issued tickets for tobacco use under 18.
March 5
2:10 p.m.
A parent reported a possible drunk school bus driver after noticing several Busch Light beer cans during their child’s drop-off. The Oregon School District’s transportation director contacted the driver and met with them on Lincoln Road. The district determined the driver was not impaired and the bus had previously been used for a Badger game.
March 6
5:21 p.m. A paraglider had to be saved by Oregon Fire and Rescue after he landed in a pond behind 419 Union Road and broke through the ice.
8:12 p.m. A person stole $15,000 worth of property out of a residence on Medinah Street. The residents suspected it was a friend and are pursuing charges.
March 7
3:01 p.m. A man got stuck inside the wash bay at Quick and Clean Car Wash on Main Street, but was able to exit the car wash before police arrived.
March 9
An anonymous person called the OPD about a man yelling at a crossing guard at Rome Corners Intermediate. When the officer arrived, the man was gone but the crossing guard told the officer that the man was not yelling at her, but “telling her his life story.” The officer contacted the man, who said he did not like that people assume things instead of knowing the facts, but understood the officer was doing his job.
March 12
12:14 p.m. Bathrooms at Oregon High School were vandalized. The damage included flushing toilets causing them to overflow, throwing wet paper towels at the ceiling, pulling urinal pipes out of the wall and breaking soap dispensers.
March 13
12:50 p.m. A woman was concerned that because her neighbors had loaded their belongings into a moving truck and had not returned for three weeks, that people who are homeless would start living there and it would become a drug house. She became upset and said she would lock the’ home up herself, but the officer told her she cannot enter the residence without permission. He offered an extra patrol and passed the information about the lawn to public works.
March 14
3:26 p.m. A resident reported seeing two men digging a 6-inch hole on the boulevard in front of his house on Johnson Street. The men had a metal detector and shovels and did not appear to be associated with a business, the caller said. When the resident confronted the two men one said, “Relax, it’s not your property.” By the time police arrived, the men were no longer present.
March 14
5:27 p.m. Three boys found an injured wild rabbit on Park Street and asked officers to come and get it. The officers placed the rabbit into a carrier and released it in Anderson Park.
11:07 p.m. A caller reported a person running away from Kwik Trip in all black clothing, but an officer confirmed the person was just running home.
March 15
1:11 p.m. Three children were asked to take down a fort in the woods after an officer saw them riding their bikes with a saw hanging out of their backpacks. The children escorted the officer to their fort, and he informed them that they couldn’t build a fort on someone else’s property – it was owned by a developing company.
March 21
1:22 p.m. A resident called the Oregon Fire Department after a bag of groceries fell on a stovetop and started a fire. The caller told OPD he had set it on top of the stove, and while he was outside retrieving another bag, the bag tipped over and knocked a stove burner on. The caller used a hallway fire extinguisher to put the fire out.
March 22
11:07 p.m. A woman dressed in all black was stopped on her bike while heading to work. She told the officer she was headed to work at the Sleep Inn Hotel.
March 25
10:51 a.m. A caller reported a suspected methamphetamine operation in the apartment directly above hers on Janesville Street. In addition to smelling “cat urine, but sweeter” – something she’d experienced in a previous apartment with tenants manufacturing drugs – she reported the tenant’s bathroom fan and water faucet run for long periods of time. The officer observed a musty smell when he arrived and found a deodorizer near the front door. He encouraged the caller to notify the landlord.
12:07 p.m. Around 20 used tires of various sizes were illegally left on a Market Street property. The owner of the property told the police they had been left within the past 18 hours. The tires would cost $80 to dispose of, the caller said.
March 27
4:53 p.m. An anonymous caller reported a “large” group of people violating the Safer At Home Order on Richardson Road. When the officer arrived, the group was spread out. No citation was issued.
March 30
3:25 p.m. A person called police after a Facebook user called her abusive for not following the Facebook Marketplace rules. The caller reported that this user was upset because an item she posted was already sold and then sent the caller numerous messages, including photos of her family, over a short period of time stating she was going to call Child Protective Services and police. Officers advised her to block the Facebook user and have no further contact.
6:48 p.m. A caller reported a stolen piece of yard equipment on a Craigslist ad. It was sold to Pawn America by an unknown person.
March 31
2:16 p.m. A caller on Bergamont Boulevard was concerned her neighbor had a video camera pointing into her bedroom and living room. The neighbor told police the camera was for family safety. The officers observed the live feed and saw the camera was pointed at their backyard and minimally picked up the neighboring residence. The caller agreed to shut her blinds or plant a tree to block the view.
3:42 p.m. Priority Line Construction struck a gas line in front of the Oregon Bowl. Oregon Fire and Alliant Energy assisted in fixing and securing the area.