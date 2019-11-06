The Oregon Youth Center announced its hiring of a new director Monday, Nov. 4.
Ashleigh Smiley, who has more than eight years of experience in event and volunteer coordination, had started her new position Tuesday, Nov. 5.
A press release from the center states Smiley has held previous positions including fundraising chair for the Open Grove Society and nonprofit operations manager at Chef Dave Restaurants.
Smiley is a “passionate community-builder,” the release states, who seeks to make “meaningful” connections with area youth and their families.
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in religious studies from Central Michigan University and coordinated the Mid-Michigan Body and Soul Festival for three years.
The release states the new director will oversee OYC, its employees, volunteers and activities. In addition, Smiley will prepare the annual budget, documentation of daily activities and volunteer hours, prepare reports, communications, fundraising, promotion of OYC, develop programming, partnerships, community outreach and train new employees/volunteers.