Stoughton Health’s Oregon Urgent Care Clinic is reopening on Wednesday, May 20.
The clinic located at 990 Janesville Street in Oregon was temporarily closed starting Saturday, April 4, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It is operating with reduced hours and additional safety precautions.
The clinic will be open 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. People are encouraged to call ahead to schedule appointments.
As patients arrive they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. Patients are encouraged to wear their own masks, but for those patients who do not have masks, one will be provided.
“We will maintain the safest possible environment for our patients and staff,” Dan DeGroot, President/CEO of Stoughton Health said in a news release. “We are a community focused organization so being ready to care for our patients in Oregon is a priority for us.”
For information visit stoughtonhealth.com.