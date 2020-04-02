The Oregon Observer sent candidate questionnaires to all three candidates for the seats for the Oregon School District board.
Incumbent Tim LeBrun will be running for his seat, and two newcomers, Kevin Mehring and Heather Garison, will fill two seats being vacated. Mehring and Garison are both running for Area II seats, and the higher vote getter will receive a 3-year term, while the other will get a 2-year term.
Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of one question up to 100 words. They were also allowed to skip two questions.