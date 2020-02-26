Oregon Area Fire/EMS District staff are working on a plan to phase out firefighting foam containing PFAS after a new law prohibiting its use was passed this month.
PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl or polyfluoroalkyl substances, can be found in products such as food packaging and non-stick cookware. According to the EPA, it has been found to cause a variety of ill health effects, including cancer and thyroid hormone disruption. Recently, it has been found in Madison area water bodies.
District chief Glenn Linzmeier told the Observer he welcomes the new law because it will protect his firefighters as well as the public.
Linzmeier said this type of foam can be especially effective at extinguishing certain types of fires, specifically oil-based fires, and it comes at a lower price, around $90 for five gallons as opposed to $140 for five gallons that PFAS-free foam costs.
But, Linzmeier said, “We don’t want this stuff in the environment.”
He said eliminating PFAS from the district’s foam reduces one of many chemicals firefighters come into contact with as a result of combustion.
“We’re already about as high-risk as you could possibly be,” Linzmeier said. “We want to make sure that we protect our people.”
Linzmeier said the department is currently looking at various manufacturers of PFAS-free foam to find the most effective option. He said the department needs to find a foam that will still take care of hotter gas fires.
According to a report by the state Department of Natural Resources, PFAS has been found in Dane County in Starkweather Creek, which drains into Lake Monona, at 15 times the amount recommended for groundwater by state health officials.
One major source is thought to have been firefighting training exercises at the nearby Dane County Regional Airport, and Truax Field Air National Guard Base, according to Public Health Services of Madison and Dane County.
Linzmeier said the Oregon fire department has not used PFAS foam in its training exercises since he joined the department in 2016. He estimated that the foam has been used no more than five times in the past year.
He said one of the main challenges will be disposing of it. The department has about 80 gallons of PFAS foam and still has not received guidance from the state on what to do with it, he added.
A Feb. 5 news release said the DNR was surveying Wisconsin’s fire departments to see how much of the foam concentrate is being stored around the state.
“This information will help inform a cost estimate of a potential state-wide collection and disposal efforts” the DNR release stated.