Oregon rated second safest in the state
Oregon was the second safest municipality in the state in 2019, according to the National Council For Home Safety and Security.
The ranking is based on total crimes, violent crimes and property crimes. The village came in behind Cedarburg, which is near Milwaukee.
According to the “Safest Cities” compilation on Alarms.org, which uses information from FBI Uniform Crimes Report statistics, Oregon had a rate of 1.343 violent crimes and 4.028 property crimes per 1,000 people. That is below Wisconsin average of 1.93 for violent crime and 20.18 for property crimes.
The village has been promoting the designation on its website.
Mike Gracz, village administrator, said Oregon is always striving to be a safe place to live.
“We have a great police department but they would be the first to tell you that they can’t do it alone, it is the residents that also help make it a safe place,” Gracz said.
Nationally, Wisconsin is the 10th safest state, according to the website.
The data includes cities that have populations above 10,000 from 8,793 law enforcement agencies.
The FBI defines a violent crime as “four offenses: murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault.
Violent crimes are defined in the UCR Program as those offenses that involve force or threat of force.” Property crime includes “the offenses of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. The object of the theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims.”