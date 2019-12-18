Online shoppers and sellers and people involved in custody exchanges now have an official safe exchange zone at the Oregon Police Department.
The spot has a security camera and lighting outside and 24/7 access to a phone and warmth in the vestibule. It’s located to the right of the main entrance of the police department and municipal court building, 383 Park St.
Police are not always in the building, but the phone is always available if someone needs to contact them.
The Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce provided the money to set up the site, which is the only designated safe exchange zone in Oregon, Lt. Jennifer Pagenkopf said. She noted the McDonald’s parking lot had been a popular spot but does not have great lighting or video cameras.
Other safe exchange zones in the area include Middleton, where its police department encourages people to use its lobby. The website safetadestations.com lists at least nine other designated places in the state.
Other suggestions Pagenkopf had for security when making online exchanges include never paying in advance and familiarizing yourself with common scams, which can be found on the Department of Justice and FBI websites. The department also always reminds people of adage that if it’s too good to be true, it probably is, Pagenkopf said.