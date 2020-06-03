An Oregon artist and resident, who painted a Bucky Badger statue to honor her Hispanic heritage in the City of Madison in 2018, also happens to be a Wisconsin Arts Board member.
Gov. Tony Evers appointed Jennifer Schwarzkopf to her position as a board member in 2019. In her role, Schwarzkopf said she promotes arts and sets policy for arts programs across Wisconsin. The 15 member board also supports arts education.
Schwarzkopf, Half Chilean, half Irish descent, is a food writer and photographer who also is an artist.
Schwarzkopf said the board as a whole nurtures creativity, cultivates expression, promotes the arts, stimulates community and economic development and serves as a resource for people of every culture and heritage.
In the last year, Schwarzkopf has gone on several tours and discovered programs like UW’s Trout Lake Station’s Artist in Residence, an exhibit like that curated by fellow board member Karen Ann Hoffman or the private sector’s contribution to offering arts to the public, like the newly built St. Kate hotel in Milwaukee.
“I have learned much more about the pressing needs of arts organizations and their tenuous survival, often subject to the whims of funding sources,” she said. “Communities expect art to be available and accessible, but there is little in consistent funding of the arts, especially in our state.”
Schwarzkopf said arts and culture are essential for building community, supporting development, nurturing health and well-being, and contributing to economic opportunity.
“The goal of art is not to be perfect, famous, or hung in the most prestigious galleries,” Schwarzkopf said. “I have been reminded that so much of the beauty of art is not in the final product, but in the inspiration, process, and development of the art itself.”