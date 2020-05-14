The Dane County Sheriff's Office arrested an Oregon man Tuesday, May 12, after he allegedly shot out the back window of another moving vehicle on Northport Drive in Madison.
Jacob H. Fiscus, 26, had targeted the 21 year old Sun Prairie woman who was driving and her 16 year old passenger, according to a news release.
The victims were not injured, according to the release.
Dane County Sheriff deputies arrested Fiscus for first-degree reckless endangerment after the traffic stop, the release states. He had not been charged as of Wednesday evening.
The release states the officers who were in the area responded immediately after the report was made, around 8:45 p.m.
The victims told police they were attempting to flee the suspect, the release states.