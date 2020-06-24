The Oregon Area Fire/EMS District would add three full-time positions if it is awarded a federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant the first-responders unit is applying for soon.
Oregon fire chief Glenn Linzmeier told the Observer the three positions have been identified by a growing district. It’s a six-year program with a sliding scale of grant funding each year to offset local costs to hire three new positions.
Each town that is part of the district – that’s Dunn, Oregon and Rutland – has to approve the plan, as does the village, because each would be responsible for paying costs once grant funding is done. The Town of Dunn on Monday, June 15, unanimously approved applying for the grant.
“I am one of full disclosure – one of full involvement of municipal partners,” Linzmeier said.
Linzmeier said the district is still 10 months out for applying for the grant, and if it’s awarded, grant funding wouldn’t come until 2022.
The Assistance to Firefighters Grants allow local fire department and EMS services an opportunity to beef up staffing, training and retention.
Linzmeier said he wants to get every town on board and have a price tag for them to pay a few years down the road.
At the Dunn meeting, Linzmeier gave a memo to the Town Board outlining the grant.
Town of Dunn Clerk Cathy Hasslinger said the grant would reimburse the district about 50% of the wages and benefits of three new employees over five years.
In the first year, the grant would cover 100% of the wages and benefits of three new employees. That drops to 80% in the second year, 70% in the third, 60% in the fourth and 50% in the fifth.
Hasslinger said from the sixth year on, the district would be responsible for paying all of the positions.
“The operational expenditure of three new staff members would be 50% of the district’s normal budgeted costs over a five-year period if they were hired without a grant in place,” she said.
Town Sup. Jeff Lindsay, who serves on the fire district commission, saw the benefits of adding three new positions at a fraction of the cost.
“It’s a big opportunity to save a lot of money,” Lindsay said. “I don’t see a downside other than it commits us to it for five years.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it has made hiring new firefighters and EMS personnel a challenge. If the district received the grant, the trio of new personnel would have to be retained for at least five years.
“We put that off hiring during trying times,” Linzmeier said.