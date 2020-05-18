As a real estate agent for Stark Company Realtors in Fitchburg, Sherry McKee wanted to do something to help local restaurants when some were forced to close their doors.
McKee, Oregon, wanted to do something to support local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. McKee wanted community members to know which local restaurants were still open.
She started a Facebook page and then a group titled “Oregon Eats” on April 16 during Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, which was overturned by the Wisconsin Supreme Court Wednesday, May 13.
The group and site features a list of Oregon area restaurants that are open for carryout and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has 572 members and continues to grow, she said.
“I envisioned a place that is an open forum to help the local restaurants,” McKee said.
She said she updates the site weekly. Anyone who joins the eat local group can also post such updates.
McKee said with the real estate market being up and down, she had more time and wanted to do something to help the community.
She said she modeled the group after the listings of open restaurants in the Observer.
“I started with the listings that were in the paper, but not everyone gets the paper,” she said. “I was surprised by how many people have liked it and started posting. I saw it as a great idea to help local restaurants.”