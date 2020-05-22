With county rules beginning to lighten, Village of Oregon parks are now more available for public use.
And to clarify that for park visitors, trustees voted Tuesday, May 19, to post signage at the courts detailing how visitors can stay safe at the tennis and pickleball courts.
The signage mostly follows guidelines Public Health Madison and Dane County unveiled on Monday, May 18, before within its phased plan for reopening public and private activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, called Forward Dane.
As of May 26, Dane County was still in the preparation phase, according to the plan document, which allows all businesses to perform minimum operations and relaxes restrictions in several other aspects of life. The plan has three additional phases after that are based on the area’s progress on public health and healthcare capacity.
At its meeting May 19, the Village Board examined that plan’s impact on Oregon’s facilities.
The county's preparation phase also removes all restrictions on travel, opens tennis and disc golf courses and park shelters, includes hygiene requirements and removes the criminal penalty for violating the orders.
The village’s tennis and pickleball courts at North Oak Street opened at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 21, and the plan allows the use of basketball and volleyball courts.
The signage the board voted to post states the county rules that only two individuals can be on a court at time, play is limited to every other court and people must maintain at least six feet between others outside of their household at all times.
The signs also state the public can’t touch or share equipment or game balls. Park visitors are also advised not to leave trash behind or host organized matches and should wear a face-covering, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching common surfaces.
Similar rules apply to basketball and volleyball courts.
Oregon’s skate park, playgrounds, park restrooms, drinking fountains and village buildings remain closed.
Phase 1 of the plan, which cannot begin before May 26, will allow many businesses and institutions like restaurants, bars, gyms and retail establishments to open at 25% capacity.