Oregon Bike and Skate plans to close its doors by Thursday, Oct. 31, according to a post on the company’s Facebook dated Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The closing leaves customers two weeks to take advantage of “going out of business” sales, the post states.
The shop on 156 N. Main St. owned by Scot and Jennifer Williams has been a full service bicycle, lacrosse, hockey and ski store to its many customers.
On the Facebook page, some customers shared opinions on the news, including one identified as Scott Hagen who said the shop has been “such a great asset to the community.” Another, identified as Stacy Hagen Orosz, said it was always a “pleasure” to walk in with “a pair of skates to be sharpened and be greeted so nicely.”
“Any last minute hockey tape combined with curious questions about my kids made me feel the small town service you don’t get elsewhere,” she wrote.