The Oregon Allies Facebook group has planned a “Stand-Up and Lean-In" event to bring awareness to the racial issues surrounding George Floyd's passing.
The event is from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Triangle Park in Oregon’s downtown, nearly two weeks after Floyd died in police custody after an officer was recorded holding him down by the neck with his knee for several minutes.
Since then, protests and riots have erupted across the nation. Some protests, including a march in Madison, were organized to draw attention Floyd's death and other minorities at the hands of police. Many of the gatherings have become violent and destructive, including on State State, Madison.
The Oregon Allies are inviting local leadership from the village, school and police department to be present – as well as offering educational resources for attendees to continue their activism after the event concludes.
Visitors should practice social distancing guidelines, standing six feet apart from one another, and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, organizers said in a June 2 online meeting planning the event. Families with children are welcome, but the group advises people to bring their own materials if they wish to make signs.
Refreshments and food will be provided, but the group was still finalizing those details as of Wednesday, June 3. The Triangle Park parking lot will be closed for the event.
Four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest for suspected forgery were fired and one has been charged with third-degree murder since the Monday, May 25, incident. A widely circulated cell phone video shows one of the officers pinning a handcuffed Floyd to the ground next to a squad car with a knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes while Floyd and bystanders pleaded with the officer to remove his knee.