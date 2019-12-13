The Oregon Police Department is participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ starting Friday, Dec. 13 through Wednesday, Jan. 1.
According to a campaign news release, alcohol related crashes resulted in 160 deaths and nearly 3,300 injuries in 2019.
Law enforcement officials face a growing challenge with drug impaired drivers as well, the release states.
Wisconsin has trained about 6,000 officers in its Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement program to help detect and remove drivers on drugs from roads. The state also has 301 drug recognition experts, among the most in the nation, and 23 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces.
People can help out with the cause in several ways, the release states, including driving at a safe speed, never allowing someone to get behind the wheel who is impaired, reporting impaired drivers to law enforcement and making sure everyone in their vehicle is buckled up.
People can additionally download the “Drive Sober” mobile app from the WisDOT website, which includes a find a ride feature to locate mass transit and taxi services. Some taverns and restaurants also have safe ride programs, which can be found on tlw.org.
For information about the campaign, call OPD at 835-3111.