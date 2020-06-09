Trainings and mental health check-ins are coming to the Oregon Police Department in light of George Floyd’s death and the resulting protests that have erupted across the nation to bring awareness to the injustices black people face.
Police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf acknowledged last week that additional training and support are a start, though the department has much more work to do. She outlined some of the plans at the Monday, June 1, Village Board meeting. Those trainings include virtual “fair and impartial” and “pressurized people” training for officers, as well as a staff annual mental health check-in program.
“Due to COVID-19, there has been and is no in-person police training being offered,” Pagenkopf writes in a memo to the board.
She explained the “fair and impartial” training will provide OPD staff with an understanding of the science of bias, the negative consequences of harboring implicit biases and teach skills for managing them. It is being offered through Community Oriented Policing Services for officers to have completed by June 8.
The “pressurized people” training, which officers were scheduled to complete by June 9, provides knowledge about averting the need for use of force, recognizing and dealing with people who have mental health issues, avoiding “counterproductive content/behavioral loops,” tactful de-escalation and better communication.
“The training provides a realistic perspective for police officers and other first responders (on) one to deal with people who, for various reasons, are exhibiting charged, irrational and disruptive behavior,” Pagenkopf writes in the memo.
The mental health program will involve annual wellness checks for officers, Pagenkopf said, which will be guided by a mental health professional.
“Wellness checks provide law enforcement staff the opportunity to jointly assess work-life balance as related specifically to the unique nature of the law enforcement career,” Pagenkopf writes.
Pagenkopf told the Observer two weeks ago that “you have to take care of yourself before you can take care of others.”