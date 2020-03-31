The Oregon Police Department is using citations as a last resort to make sure Oregonians abide by the Safer at Home order amid COVID-19 concerns.
Interim police chief Jennifer Pagenkopf told the Observer in an email Sunday, March 29, the department will issue disorderly conduct citations with a fine of $313 for those who refuse to comply with the order.
The Safer at Home order was issued by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, March 25, after hundreds of cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state. The order came a week after all schools in the state were ordered to be closed.
Evers issued the “Safer at Home” order, stating all Wisconsites must remain indoors as much as possible. The order also closes non-essential businesses, with limited exceptions for minimum basic operations and working from home.
The order states all public and private gatherings of any number, that are not part of a single household or living unit are prohibited, besides the exceptions listed in the order.
Pagenkopf said the department will not randomly stop people who are traveling on the roads.
“Our primary focus is keeping people safe and supporting our community through this difficult time,” Pagenkopf said. “When officers are called about a violation of the order or observe a clear violation, we will take the opportunity to educate and seek compliance.”
Violations of the order can include large gatherings or individuals blatantly ignoring it, she said.
The order states people can leave their home only for essential tasks, which include obtaining food, for health reasons, to care for a friend or family member, to engage in outdoor activity with social distancing in mind and to perform government functions.
“By people staying home, there is less of a chance of exposure to all, especially those at the highest risk,” Pagenkopf said.