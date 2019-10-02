After reviewing five applications for the vacant Brooklyn Village Board seat, trustees selected former village employee Daniel L. Olson Monday, Sept. 23.
The other four applicants were Agrace Hospice Care supply chain manager Sean M. Brennum; Great Midwest Bank loan officer assistant Nichol Marie Noyce; retiree Todd M. Galloway and University of Wisconsin-Madison housing facility maintenance specialist Gary G. Wackett.
Olson will fill the seat left vacant when Scott Rosenow stepped down and moved to Oregon, Vicki Olson, deputy clerk-treasurer told the Observer. Rosenow’s last meeting was Aug. 26. The deadline for candidates to file was Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.
Daniel Olson stated in his application he’s lived in the community for around 47 years. Now retired, he previously served on the Board of Review for two years, sat on the Brooklyn Planning and Zoning Commission and worked as both an employee and subcontractor in the village. He said he was formerly self-employed in the construction sector.
Olson said with his knowledge of how local government works, he would like to “help residents voice their concerns and to also use my knowledge to help our community make the best decisions to operate and to continue to move forward.”
Brennum said he was disappointed in the amount of time it has taken for the board to make decisions and that he applied to “be a part of change in my community.” He noted he serves on the Wisconsin Healthcare Purchasing Materials Management Association and as a member and president-elect of the Northern Lights Football League’s board.
“I have experience serving on professional committees that I think will help me be a successful Village Board member,” Brennum wrote.
Noyce wrote in her application she felt like she had a “realistic view” of what the village can and can’t do.
“I would like to see us grow and develop so the ‘we can’ list meets the needs of the village,” Noyce wrote. “I have a strong background in numbers and breaking them down to people.”
Galloway said he’s lived in Brooklyn for 25 years and has seen both good and bad changes.
He said many residents felt the board doesn’t listen to them and isn’t responsive.
“I want to help the people’s voice be part of the solutions to the problem,” Galloway wrote. “A trustee should help the people by listening and acting.”
Wackett wrote in his application that he was “interested in this position to help residents … in keeping their taxes down and making Brooklyn their place to live.”
Wackett served for 18 years as Constable for the Town of Oregon, on Oregon committees and as town representative to the Oregon Fire/EMS District.
“My current and past job also brings me knowledge of (the) municipal budgeting and bidding process,” he wrote. “I bring a positive attitude and listen to all residents’ concerts and will work to make their concerns (heard) and work to resolve any issues that surface.”