The November 2019 Oregon High School production of the musical “Guys and Dolls” has been nominated for numerous Jerry Awards.
The production was nominated in 15 categories. The categories included outstanding musical, outstanding ensemble, outstanding orchestra and outstanding overall design.
Over 75 people formed the cast and crew of the OHS production.
Other categories the production was nominated for named the individuals whom the nomination recognized.
In the outstanding lead performance category cast members Arik Zintel, Lauren Stoneman, Kyle Kaputsa, Miranda Moore and Kenny Kritsch were nominated. Calen Matthias and Ian Black were nominated for supporting performance.
Kyle Kaputsa was also nominated in the outstanding dance performance category.
Michael Ducett was nominated for outstanding direction and Angela Hessler was nominated for stage management. Three people were nominated for design awards: Claire Michels for lighting design, Samantha Kapusta for costume design and Nate Mendle for sound design.
Jennifer Yancey and Michelle Kaebisch were nominated for musical direction, Alyssa Dvorak and Selma Domazet were nominated for choreography and Joel Kapusta and Michael Ducett were nominated for scenic design.
Each school year, industry professionals and educators evaluate high school musical theater productions from over 85 high schools across 30 Wisconsin counties.
Last year, the OHS production of “The Wizard of Oz” won six Jerry awards.
The annual Jerry Awards, an initiative of the Overture Center in Madison to recognize high school musical theater, has been giving out awards for one decade, starting during the 2009-10 school year.
The winners will be announced in May, and the awards will be given out during a ceremony held at Overture Center in June.
“Guys and Dolls” tells the story of gamblers in Depression-era New York City. Needing to raise $1,000 to rent a garage to host a game of craps, the gamblers bet on whether one of their high rollers can make a missionary fall in love with him and agree to take a trip to Havana with him.
The show premiered on Broadway in 1950.
The main cast included Kyle Kaputsa as Nathan Detroit, Moore as Miss Adelaide, Kritsch as Sky Masterson and Stoneman as Sarah Brown.
Ducett was the director, Yancey served as music director and producer, Hessler was the stage manager and Dvorak, who works heavily with Verona Area Community Theater as a director and choreographer, supervised the musical’s choreography.