Attendees can support one of the Oregon High School sports teams and local families affected by cancer at the same event this week.
The Oregon High School girls basketball team will host a cancer awareness fundraiser at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the high school, 456 N. Perry Pkwy. during a match with a conference rival. This year’s event is in honor of Lester Leuhring, a Verona resident and Madison West High School teacher and coach, who died of cancer in August.
The event includes a silent auction, 50-50 raffle, half-court shooting contest, other games and T-shirts for sale. The money will be split between a charity chosen by Leuhring’s family and the University of Wisconsin-Madison chapter of Camp Kesem, a summer camp for children whose parents have or had cancer.
In the past, the event has benefited other charities including UW Carbone Cancer Center, Gilda’s Club and a Verona girls basketball player with cancer. Last year’s fundraiser also benefited Camp Kesem.
The event will be held in conjunction with the team’s game against Monona Grove. The junior varsity games start at 5:45 p.m. and the varsity game starts at 7:15 p.m, with most of the activities starting around 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Dawn Koopman at dmkoopman96@gmail.com.