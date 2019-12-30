The Town of Rutland will assist the federal government’s U.S. Census efforts as much as it can without spending extra money.
That effort will stop short of mailing informational packets to each household – at a cost Town Chair Peter Loughrin estimated at $600 – but will include offering those packets at Town Hall and personal outreach efforts from town officials when they see opportunities to help.
The matter was the subject of discussion at the Dec. 10 Town Board meeting and some debate leading up to it, as town board members had disagreed on the importance of the issue and the town’s role in a federal issue.
Eventually after supervisors brought up the cost of mailing packets, the town’s traditionally high response rate and concerns that older citizens would not respond well to the Census Bureau’s preferred method of returns – online forms – the board compromised on a 4-0 vote to share information and reach out on an individual basis.