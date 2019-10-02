OCA Media will now broadcast throughout Dane County on cable channels 1019 and 1020, according to a news release.
The release states the nonprofit is “excited to partner with TDS cable to bring our viewers quality public access programming in high definition.”
The nonprofit currently operates two public access channels out of Oregon High School, and “welcomes” the opportunity to reach more viewers, the release states.
Viewers can also watch coverage of local events on OCA Media’s YouTube channel.
For more information about the nonprofit’s partnership with TDS cable, contact OCA executive director Paul Zwicker at 719-9744.