The Woodward Communications Foundation will contribute to the Oregon Public Library’s capital campaign.
On Friday, Feb. 14, the same day the village took the library’s capital campaign public, the foundation voted to contribute $5,000 to new library. The foundation is the charitable arm of Dubuque, Iowa, based Woodward Communications Inc., the parent company of the Oregon Observer.
The $10 million construction project for the new Oregon Public Library has already amassed more than $1.1 million.
Randy Glysch, Oregon Village Board trustee, told the Observer earlier this month he anticipates because of how excited the community is for its new library, the campaign will reach its $4 million goal by June.
Then, the village and library boards will have a second joint meeting to assess the project’s next steps.
On Feb. 27, the Woodward Communications Foundation announced awards of $20,000 in donations to three projects, including the library, technology updates at Clarke University in Dubuque and new assisted living memory care apartments Stonehill Franciscan Services, Dubuque.
The foundation was established in 1956 as a private 501(c)(3) foundation with the underlying tenet to financially support and give back to the communities where Woodward Communications, Inc. businesses are located. Since its inception, the Foundation has made gifts exceeding $7.5 million.