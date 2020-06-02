Despite the looming economic disruption, village amenities are slowly coming to life again with the first phase of the county’s reopening plan – at least outdoors.
The village reopened its tennis and pickleball courts, as well as its skate park May 21. The village also is allowing the public to use its playing fields, basketball and volleyball courts. People are asked to maintain social distancing, wear a face mask, not participate in contact sports with people outside their household and to use hand sanitizer whenever possible, a village news release states.
Oregon’s Rotary Trails and walking paths may be used, but people must use the same social distancing rules that apply to the athletic courts. The same holds for Oregon’s park spaces, though restrooms and drinking fountains remain closed and reservations for park shelters remain suspended.
Many village department buildings will remain closed, according to
the release.
The Village Board will continue to conduct its public meetings virtually. In addition, Village Hall, 117 Spring St. will remain closed to the general public until at least June 30, according to the memo. The Oregon Area Senior Center, Oregon Public Library, Public Works and Oregon Police Department buildings also remain closed to the public.
But the library continues to offer curbside pickup services, and the other departments are operating as they have when the pandemic first hit Wisconsin in March.
“The Village’s ultimate goal is to keep our residents and staff members safe and healthy,” the release provided to the village board on June 1 reads. “We understand everyone is excited to get outside but encourage (them) to be courteous to others.”