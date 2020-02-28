The Park and Janesville streets intersection will receive high visibility crosswalks during its reconstruction project slated to start this spring.
The Village Board moved forward with the project at its Monday, Feb. 24 meeting by approving a $1,969,881 bid with Fisher Excavating, Inc., after minimal discussion.
In addition to the high visibility crosswalks, the design plan includes the reconstruction of the intersection and pavement leading up to it, traffic lights and left-turn lanes on all approaches, two lanes on Janesville Street from both directions and pedestrian crossing islands at the center of Janesville Street.
Sidewalks and paths will connect to the U.S. Hwy. 14 roundabouts.
Village of Oregon public works director Jeff Rau said in a memo Fischer Excavating, Inc., was the lowest bidder, with a base of $1,886,272.
“Although a higher initial cost, they provide a very long lasting crosswalk marking that does not require annual maintenance, painting, etc. are highly visible to traffic,” Rau wrote in the memo.
Rau told the Observer in January the construction design Two new water mains and sanitary sewers will also be constructed as a part of the project.
Funding for the project comes from village borrowing done between 2018 and 2020, Rau said in the memo.
“This is an important and much needed improvement to this area and will be a great addition for our village,” he wrote.