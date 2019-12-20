The Oregon Village Board gave developers the go-ahead Monday, Dec. 16, to the final step in the public approval process for an apartment building project at Rosewood Avenue.
The 56-unit apartment project at 124 Rosewood Ave. will be three stories, public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer in an email in November.
Located west of the year-old Sleep Inn and Suites hotel, it’s an area in “significant need” of apartments, he said.
In October, the board approved a general development plan for the project, which sets the overall scope, site configuration and uses for the project, and provides the developer with assurances it can build as long as its final plan meets its criteria.
The final step, the specific implementation plan, addresses building design, landscaping, lighting, utilities and other details.
The proposed SIP “closely resembles” the approved GDP, the plan states. Proposed minor changes include removing several parking spaces from the drainage easement on the eastern corner of the lot.
The plan features 52 underground parking spots and an exercise and community room on the ground floor of the complex.
The plan shows an “urban appearance,” according to a letter from the developer, with a flat roof and a brown, beige and grey color scheme. Each ground floor apartment would have a patio and each unit on the second and third floor will have a balcony.