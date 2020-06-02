The Oregon Village Board is entertaining the idea of sending an absentee ballot to every registered voter in Oregon’s jurisdiction.
Clerk Candie Jones informed the board at its Tuesday, May 19, meeting the village already has 1,500 absentee requests on file for the Aug. 11 Partisan Primary.
She told the board Dane County is asking trustees to consider whether or not sending a ballot to all voters would be beneficial to them amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Ultimately, trustees agreed they would need more information about what the measure would mean for the community, and therefore took no action.
Jones, acknowledging to the board this may cause some voters confusion, suggested the best option before considering such all-mail voting would be to educate people about it first.
She said another problem to address, particularly for older voters, is having no way to upload any photo identification due to lack of Internet access.