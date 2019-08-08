The Rotary Bike Trail has been unusable for most of this season, and the village has been discussing plans to repair it for several months.
Monday, the Village Board authorized a $100,000 purchase of land from the Keller Family that would allow it to move one-quarter of a mile of the trail southward, to a higher elevation.
Village president Jeanne Carpenter worried that moving the trail won’t solve the water problem, and trustees discussed re-creating the trail in a way that would prevent flooding from happening again.
Construction plans have not been set, as the village is still seeking grant funding to financially support the trail improvements.
The board Monday agreed to pursue a Dane County Conservation Fund Grant, and it is already seeking other state and Department of Natural Resource grant funding. Village administrator Mike Gracz had said he estimated the repairs to cost up to $300,000.