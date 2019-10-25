The village and Oregon School District are continuing to work on a new agreement for a police officer to be stationed at Oregon High School for the 2019-2020 school year.
In the meantime, village administrator Mike Gracz told the Observer the existing school resource officer agreement from the previous school year will remain in effect until Dec. 31.
“The officer will spend most of his time at the high school, but will respond to other schools if needed,” he told the Observer in an email Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The current SRO contract allows for additional time for community feedback and more discussion between school and local government entities to come to a new agreement.
The village and OSD plan to hold more public sessions for community feedback. The meetings are scheduled for 10 a.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 30, and Monday, Nov. 4, in the Village Board room, 117 Spring St.
The version of the contract the village board approved Monday, Aug. 19, would establish a five-member group to examine the SRO program by Dec. 1. However, the OSD board did not agree to it.
School board members raised concerns about two provisions in particular, one that provided for an assault rifle to be kept on the school grounds and another that some felt did not put enough emphasis on the officer’s role as an educator.